* Nearly quarter of oil, gas in Gulf shut -U.S.
* BP shuts all production; Conoco, Shell shuts some
platforms
* LOOP halts tanker offloadings due to storm
HOUSTON, June 24 Tropical Storm Debby appeared
headed away from the U.S. offshore oil patch o n S unday,
according to U.S. forecasters, after threatening to cut a swath
through the main oil and natural gas production areas.
The storm's threat alone had led oil and gas producers to
shut nearly a quarter of production from the region that
accounts for about 20 percent of the nation's oil production and
about 6 percent of natural gas output.
"There has been a significant change in the forecast track"
of Debby, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late
on Sunday.
The NHC called the Sunday afternoon forecast a
"low-confidence" projection that the sprawling Debby would move
toward the Florida panhandle and away from offshore production
areas off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
Earlier NHC forecasts had pointed the storm toward Texas or
Louisiana.
BP Plc, the largest oil producer in the Gulf of
Mexico, shut in all of its production.
The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the only U.S. port that can
receive the largest oil tank ships, stopped operating due to
rough seas.
ConocoPhillips and Royal Dutch Shell Plc
had also shut some of their production as of Sunday as the first
storm of the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season to threaten offshore
production gained strength in the Gulf.
As of midday on Sunday, 22.7 percent of daily crude oil
production, up from 7.8 percent on Saturday, and 22.9 percent of
daily natural gas output, up from 8.16 percent, had been shut
due to Debby, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and
Environmental Enforcement, which oversees oil and gas activity
in the Gulf.