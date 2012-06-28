HOUSTON, June 28 Chevron Corp said all
offshore production shut in the Gulf of Mexico due to the threat
of Tropical Storm Debby has been restored and all workers
evacuated have returned to offshore installations as of Thursday
afternoon.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement,
which regulates offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico, said
on Wednesday 3.2 percent of oil production and 3.6 percent of
natural gas production remained shut. The agency stops reporting
shut output once it falls below 5 percent.
Chevron operates four oil and gas production platforms in
the gulf.