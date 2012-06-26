U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin to bring up defense on Ottawa trip -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
HOUSTON, June 26 ConocoPhillips said on Tuesday it was restarting its lone oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.
The company said the Magnolia platform, which produced an average of 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2011, had been restaffed.
"Normal operations are now underway to restore production," the company said.
LONDON, June 8 The escalating diplomatic conflict between Qatar and several of its Middle East neighbours has roiled the liquefied natural gas trade, causing at least one tanker to change course and UK gas prices to spike.