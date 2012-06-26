HOUSTON, June 26 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said Tuesday it restarted production at two of four Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas platforms in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

The company said it expects to restart output at the two easternmost facilities, the gas-only Independence Hub and the smaller oil and gas Neptune facility, "as safely and quickly as possible."

All four facilities have been restaffed, the company said.

The Independence Hub can produce up to 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, and Anadarko is the largest natural gas producer in the Gulf, according to U.S. regulators.