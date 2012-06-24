HOUSTON, June 24 The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), through which about 1 million barrels per day of foreign crude is delivered to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners, stopped tanker offloadings on Sunday morning due to Tropical Storm Debby.

LOOP spokeswoman Barb Hestermann said sea conditions were getting rougher at the port's offloading site about 20 miles (32 km) south of the Louisiana coast.

The LOOP continues to make deliveries to refineries from crude oil stored in underground caverns, which have a total capacity of 67 million barrels.

