China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
HOUSTON, June 25 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that its Gulf of Mexico operations were resuming normal operations as Tropical Storm Debby headed for Florida's western coast, away from most energy installations in the basin.
"Operations crews are returning to facilities that were evacuated in advance of the storm," spokesman David Eglinton said.
Exxon had evacuated workers not essential to production and shut in about 1,000 barrels per day of oil and 7 million cubic feet per day of natural gas.
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.