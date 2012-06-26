U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin to bring up defense on Ottawa trip -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
HOUSTON, June 26 Exxon Mobil Corp said that all of its Gulf of Mexico and coastal operations disrupted by Tropical Storm Debby were expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday.
"Facilities will be fully restaffed by that time," spokesman David Eglinton said.
Exxon had evacuated workers not essential to production and shut in about 1,000 barrels per day of oil and 7 million cubic feet per day of natural gas.
LONDON, June 8 The escalating diplomatic conflict between Qatar and several of its Middle East neighbours has roiled the liquefied natural gas trade, causing at least one tanker to change course and UK gas prices to spike.