June 25 The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) said on Monday tanker offloadings would resume Monday afternoon as it restarts marine operations that had been halted because of Tropical Storm Debby.

The port halted offloadings on Sunday as sea conditions got rough at its offloading site about 20 miles (32 km) south of the Louisiana coast. Through the bad weather, the LOOP continued to deliver crude to refineries from underground storage caverns that can hold up to 67 million barrels.

About 1 million barrels per day of foreign crude oil are delivered to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners through the LOOP.

