June 27 U.S. regulators said on Wednesday 3.21
percent of daily oil and 3.64 percent of daily natural gas
production remained shut in the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of
Tropical Storm Debby.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement,
which oversees oil and gas activity in the basin, said 44,229
barrels per day of oil and 164 million cubic feet per day of gas
was shut in as midday Wednesday as operators continued restoring
production.
Producers were nearly finished returning workers to offshore
installations in the Gulf on Wednesday as Debby finished
crossing Florida and entered the Atlantic Ocean.
The Gulf accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. oil
production and 6 percent of natural gas output.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)