HOUSTON, June 25 Royal Dutch Shell said Monday it was restarting shut production and restaffing Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms evacuated over the weekend because of Tropical Storm Debby.

"By end of day Tuesday, we will be back to normal operations across the Gulf," the company said.

Shell, the third-largest oil producer in the Gulf, had shut mostly seabed operations and evacuated about 360 staff not associated with production.