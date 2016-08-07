MEXICO CITY Aug 7 Mudslides triggered by the
intense rainfall in eastern Mexico have left 18 people dead over
the weekend as saturated hillsides collapsed onto homes in the
wake of now-dissipated Tropical Storm Earl.
At least eight people were confirmed dead on Sunday near the
town of Huauchinango, located in the rugged Sierra Norte de
Puebla mountains in Puebla state, Huauchinango Mayor Gabriel
Alvarado said in a statement.
The Huauchinango death toll could still increase, Alvarado
said, adding that more than 200 people had been affected by
damages to homes.
Another 10 people have died in neighboring Veracruz state,
Governor Javier Duarte said in a post on Twitter on Sunday,
buried in landslides after intense rainfall and flooding.
"We continue to monitor rivers that are above critical
levels," said Duarte in another Twitter post.
Before crossing into Mexico, Earl battered Belize last
Thursday, smashing car windows and punching holes in the roofs
of Belize City's wooden houses. It also flooded parts of the
coast.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia; Editing
by Alan Crosby)