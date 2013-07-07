MEXICO CITY, July 7 Hurricane Erick weakened to
a tropical storm on Sunday as it veered away from Mexico's
mainland into the Pacific Ocean, but it could still bring heavy
winds and rain to the resorts of southern Baja California.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Erick was located
about 260 miles (420 km) southeast of Mexico's Baja peninsula on
Sunday morning and that its sustained wind gusts had weakened to
70 mph (110 km/h).
The Mexican government called off alerts for the mainland
coast but a tropical storm warning was still in effect for
southern Baja. The hurricane center projected the storm could
pass near the tip of the peninsula early Monday.
Erick formed into a hurricane on Saturday as it moved along
Mexico's Pacific coast. The storm was set to batter southern
Baja, home to the resorts of Los Cabos, with strong winds and
dangerous waves, the center warned.