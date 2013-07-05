MEXICO CITY, July 5 Tropical Storm Erick picked
up strength as it approached Mexico's western coast and the
country's busy Manzanillo port, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said on Friday.
The storm was located about 145 miles (233 km) south of the
Pacific resort city of Zihuantanejo, packing maximum sustained
winds of 50 miles per hour (80 km per hour), the NHC said.
The center added that Erick is expected to skirt the coast
over the next couple days as it moves west-northwest, but the
storm's center is not expected to make landfall.
Erick is forecast to continue strengthening over the next 48
hours and could be near hurricane strength on Saturday.
A tropical storm warning is in effect from the port of
Lazaro Cardenas in Michoacan state to Manzanillo, Mexico's top
cargo shipping hub, in Colima state.
Erick could dump from 3 to 8 inches (8 to 20 cm) of rain
along the coast and cause "life-threatening" flooding and mud
slides, the NHC added.