MEXICO CITY, July 5 Tropical Storm Erick kicked
out increasingly strong gusts as it approached Mexico's west
coast port of Lazaro Cardenas on Friday and a large swath of the
country braced for a deluge of rain.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Erick could dump
from 3 to 8 inches (8 to 20 cm) of rain along the Mexican coast
and cause "life-threatening" flooding and mud slides.
It said the storm was located about 135 miles (215 km) south
of Lazaro Cardenas at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), packing maximum
sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour).
The Mexican government extended tropical storm warnings to
cover the area from the Pacific tourist resort of Zihuatanejo in
Guerrero state to Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco state. The area
encompasses both Lazaro Cardenas and Manzanillo, the country's
top cargo-shipping hub.
Erick is forecast to continue strengthening over the next 48
hours and could be near hurricane strength on Saturday.
Emergency services personnel in Manzanillo and Zihuatanejo
said local weather conditions were unaffected by the storm.
The NHC said Erick was expected to skirt the coast over the
next couple of days as it moves west-northwest at 12 miles per
hour (19 km per hour), but the storm's center is not expected to
make landfall.