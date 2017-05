Tropical storm watches have been issued for parts of the West Indies' Leeward Islands due to Tropical Storm Erika, the fifth named storm of the 2015 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday.

The storm was located about 840 miles (1,355 km) east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kmph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"On the forecast track, the center of Erika will approach the Leeward Islands Wednesday night and early Thursday," the NHC said.

