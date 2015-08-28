Aug 27 Tropical storm Erika lashed Puerto Rico
and the Virgin Islands with heavy rain and fierce winds on
Friday, moving across the Caribbean and seemingly heading for
the Bahamas and Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said.
Twelve inches (30 cm) of rain was expected in some areas and
"could cause life-threatening flash floods and mud slides", the
Miami-based government forecaster said.
Several people were still missing after rain-triggered
landslides on the small, mountainous island of Dominica on
Thursday, country officials said.
Erika, the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane
season, was expected to take a turn toward the northwest later
on Friday after soaking the Dominican Republic, and could reach
hurricane status near Florida's east coast by Monday morning.
Forecasts indicate that it has the potential to become the
first hurricane to hit Florida since Wilma in October 2005.
The storm could produce between 4 to 8 inches of rain - and
as much as 12 inches in some places - across portions of the
Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican
Republic, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas.
The rain was accompanied by sustained winds of about 50
miles per hour (85 km per hour), the hurricane center said.
Overflowing rivers and landslides washed away several roads
and bridges on Dominica on Thursday, Prime Minister Roosevelt
Skerrit said on social media.
Dominica's tourism minister, Robert Tonge, posted
photographs and video on Facebook showing widespread flooding in
the capital and urged everyone to stay inside.
