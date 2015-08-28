(Adds White House comment, cruise ship details)
By David Adams
MIAMI Aug 28 Tropical Storm Erika threatened
Haiti and the Dominican Republic with heavy rain and strong
winds on Friday as it swirled across the Caribbean and geared up
for a run at south Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said.
At least 12 people were confirmed dead on the island of
Dominica, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said on Twitter,
adding: "The number may be higher."
Due to some likely weakening over mountainous areas, Erika
was no longer forecast to make landfall in the United States as
a hurricane. But it may still smack the Miami area by late
Sunday with sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (97 kph),
before sweeping northward up the Florida peninsula, toward
Orlando's popular theme parks.
Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency on
Friday, noting the storm could travel "up the spine of Florida"
from Sunday into next week.
Scott said the Tampa area on Florida's Gulf Coast was a
major flood concern due to saturation from rain earlier this
month.
He urged residents, especially those who have moved to
Florida in the decade since Hurricane Wilma - the last major
storm to hit the state, in 2005 - to follow news reports and
make possible evacuation plans.
U.S. President Barack Obama has asked for regular updates on
the forecast for Erika over the weekend, White House spokesman,
Josh Earnest said.
The storm also caused cruise lines to adjust itineries for
some ships coming in and out of South Florida, rerouting to
avoid the storm.
The greatest risk over the next few days is heavy rainfall
over the Dominican Republic and impoverished Haiti's notoriously
eroded hillsides, with up to 10 inches (25 cm) possible in some
areas. This could cause "life-threatening flash floods and mud
slides," the Miami-based NHC said.
Dominica's prime minister said in a radio broadcast that
emergency officials were searching for several missing people
after rain-triggered landslides on Thursday on the small,
mountainous island with a population of about 72,000.
Overflowing rivers and landslides washed away several roads
and bridges there, and the nation's Tourism Minister Robert
Tonge posted photographs and video on Facebook showing
widespread flooding in the capital.
For days, forecasters have described Erika, the fifth named
storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, as unusually hard to
predict due to disruption from wind patterns and its interaction
over land, which weakens a storm, as well as warm water, which
adds energy.
As Erika neared the Dominican Republic's capital, Santo
Domingo, on Friday, its sustained winds were measured at 50 mph,
the NHC said.
The storm should weaken as it passes over the mountains of
the Dominican Republic and Haiti, "and could degenerate to a
tropical wave," the center said.
If Erika survives the mountains, it would probably regain
intensity over warm seas in the Bahamas and the Straits of
Florida, it added.
(Additonal reporting by Bill Cotterell in Tallahassee and
Roberta Rampton in Washington; editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Louise
Ireland and G Crosse)