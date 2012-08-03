* Ernesto passes north of Barbados
* Expected to cross into Caribbean on Friday afternoon
* Could strengthen into hurricane early next week
MIAMI, Aug 3 Tropical Storm Ernesto swept north
of the island of Barbados early on Friday and was heading
quickly into the Caribbean Sea, where it could become a
hurricane, forecasters said.
The center of the storm was located about 35 miles (55 km)
northwest of Barbados at 2 a.m AST (6 a.m. GMT) and was moving
across the northern Windward Islands, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said.
Island governments issued storm warnings for Barbados, St.
Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, St. Lucia, Martinique and
Guadalupe, alerting residents to expect storm conditions.
Ernesto was racing at a speed of 23 mph (37 kph) and was
expected to enter the Caribbean on Friday afternoon, staying on
the same northwesterly track for the next 48 hours.
This would put it just south of Jamaica by Monday, by which
time it was expected to have gained hurricane strength.
It had top winds of 50 miles per hour (85 kph) on Friday and
will become a hurricane if those swirling winds reach 74 mph
(119 kph).
Forecasters warned island residents to expect large waves
and 2 to 3 inches (5 to 8 cm) of rain, with 5 inches (nearly 13
cm) in isolated areas.
Several computer forecasting models showed it moving through
or near the Yucatan Channel into the southern Gulf of Mexico in
the middle of next week. It was too early to know whether
Ernesto could disrupt oil and gas operations clustered in the
Gulf.
August and September are usually the most active months of
the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season, which runs from June 1
to November 30.
"It's our first system coming out of the deep tropics this
year, so maybe it's a good time for people to review their
preparedness plans as we're getting into the part of the season
where things normally begin to get a little more active," said
David Zelinsky, a meteorologist at the Miami-based National
Hurricane Center.
(Reporting by Angus MacSwan and Jane Sutton; Editing by Jon
Hemming)