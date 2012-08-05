* Ernesto expected to make landfall in Mexico
* May reach hurricane strength by mid-week
* Tropical Storm Florence forms in eastern Atlantic
By Michael Connor
MIAMI, Aug 4 Tropical Storm Ernesto kept on a
westerly course in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday, and was
expected to strengthen slowly over the next 48 hours, soaking
Jamaica as it passes by the island on its way to the Yucatan,
U.S. forecasters said.
Officials in Jamaica issued a tropical storm warning as
Ernesto moved in open waters at 22 miles per hour (35 kph) on a
predicted track that should keep it at sea until a forecast
landfall, possibly at hurricane strength, over Mexico's Yucatan
peninsula on Wednesday.
With maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), Ernesto on
Saturday night was 285 miles (455 km) southwest of Santo Domingo
in the Dominican Republic and was expected to stay clear of
Jamaica and Hispaniola, the mountainous island Haiti shares with
the Dominican Republic. It was expected to strengthen slowly on
Monday as it moves south of the Cayman Islands.
Tropical storm conditions would strike Jamaica on Sunday
afternoon, and heavy rains were expected through Sunday in
Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, U.S. forecasters said.
Three to 6 inches (7.6 to 15.2 cm) were expected in Jamaica.
Showers and thunderstorms - sometimes severe - were possible on
the islands of Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire off Venezuela's
northern coast.
"The center of Ernesto should pass south of Hispaniola
tonight and south of Jamaica on Sunday evening," the U.S.
forecasters in Miami said. "Ernesto is forecast to become a
hurricane in the northwestern Caribbean in a day or two."
The storm is not expected to strengthen significantly on
Sunday, and slow strengthening is forecast for Monday. Ernesto
expected to move over the Yucatan peninsula in the next three to
five days.
Ernesto, which did no reported damage on Friday as it passed
over the tiny island of Saint Lucia, would be deemed a hurricane
if its winds reach 74 mph (119 kph).
Forecasters expect Ernesto to move into the southern Gulf of
Mexico by Thursday but it was too early to know whether it could
disrupt oil and gas operations in the gulf.
U.S. National Hurricane Center forecasters said another
tropical storm, called Florence, formed on Saturday in the
eastern Atlantic and was moving west in open waters. As of early
evening, forecasters said, Florence was about 600 miles (960 km)
west of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands.
With maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), Florence
was the sixth named storm of the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane
season, moving west at 15 mph (24 kph), and was expected to near
hurricane strength on Sunday.
August and September are usually the most active months of
the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season, which runs from June 1
to Nov. 30.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Bill Trott
and Jackie Frank)