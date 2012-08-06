* Storm expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday
* Forecast takes Ernesto north of Honduras, into Mexico
* Tropical Storm Florence fizzles over open Atlantic
(Updates storm position, warning areas)
MIAMI, Aug 6 Tropical Storm Ernesto strengthened
in the western Caribbean Sea on Monday and was forecast to
become a hurricane and smack into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula,
U.S. forecasters said.
Ernesto had top sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km
per hour) on Monday afternoon and was expected to cross the 74
mph (119 kph) threshold to become a hurricane by Tuesday
morning.
Hurricane warnings were issued for part of the Yucatan's
east coast and the entire coast of Belize. Tropical storm
watches and warnings were in effect for other parts of the
Yucatan, Honduras and the Bay Islands.
The government of Belize urged residents on vulnerable
islands to move inland and those in flood-prone areas to seek
shelter.
Ernesto was centered about 135 miles (215 km) northeast of
the Nicaragua-Honduras border and was moving west-northwest.
"On the forecast track, the center will be passing north of
the coast of Honduras tonight and Tuesday and be near the east
coast of the Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday," forecasters at
the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said on Monday.
Ernesto's outer bands brought winds and rain to Jamaica as
it passed south of the island on Sunday, but the storm failed to
dampen street celebrations there for sprinter Usain Bolt's
victory in the 100 meters track final at the Olympics Games.
Heavy rains also lashed Hispaniola and Puerto Rico on
Sunday.
The forecasters expect Ernesto to move into the southern
part of the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday, but it was too early to
know if it could disrupt oil and gas operations in the gulf.
To the east, Florence, the sixth named storm of the
Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season, dissipated into a remnant
low pressure area over the open Atlantic on Monday. It was about
midway between the coast of Africa and the Leeward Islands and
never threatened land.
August and September are usually the most active months of
the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season, which runs from June 1
to Nov. 30.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton, David Adams and Michael Connor;
Editing by David Gregorio and Stacey Joyce)