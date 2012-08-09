* Storm Ernesto gets into Bay of Campeche
* Forecasters say could strengthen in Gulf gain
* Three oil-exporting ports closed
(Releads, updates location)
By David Alire Garcia
CHETUMAL, Mexico, Aug 8 Tropical s torm Ernesto
moved into the southern Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico on
Wednesday, wh ere the country's main oil operations are located,
after dumping heavy rains on the Yucatan peninsula.
The storm spared major tourist areas on the Yucatan coast
from a direct hit and landed in sparsely populated low-lying
jungle late on Tuesday. It made land as a Category 1 hurricane,
the lowest on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, and was
downgraded to a tropical storm early on Wednesday.
Ernesto was moving toward the west and this general motion,
accompan ied by fluctuations in forward speed, is expected to
continue for the next 24 to 36 hours, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center in Miami said at 11 p. m. EDT (000 3 GM T).
"The center of Ernesto will move across the extreme southern
Bay of Campeche tonight and early Thursday," the center said.
State oil company Pemex has port facilities and offshore
platforms in the area.
The Mexican government issued a hu rricane warning for the
Gulf coast from Veracruz to Chilitepec. A tropical storm warning
was also issued from north of Veracruz to Barra de Nautla.
Ernesto was located 15 miles ( 2 5 km) north of Ciudad del
Carment i n the state of Campeche. Hurricane conditions were
possible again by Thursday as the storm approaches the Gulf
coast, the center said.
Mexico closed its three major oil export ports on the Gulf
of Mexico - Coatzacoalcos, Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas - port
authorities said.
Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to
refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the three
ports.
"The prognosis is to be operational again on Thursday," said
Dos Bocas official Guadalupe Perez. "But we don't know when it
will open. It depends on the size of the waves."
The storm looked set to sweep the Minatitlan refinery, which
processes 185,000 barrels per day.
OIL FIELDS OPERATING NORMALLY
A Pemex representative said all the company's facilities in
the area were operating normally, including the oilfields of
Cantarell and Ku Maloob Zaap, which account for just over half
of Mexico's oil production of about 2.5 million bpd.
Ernesto's top sustained wind speed rose to 65 miles per hour
(1 00 km per hour) on Wednesday evening.
Winds blew down trees and knocked out power in some small
towns in Campeche state, a civil protection official said.
Authorities in Veracruz said they were preparing emergency
shelters, if needed, in the flood-prone and densely populated
state.
The storm landed on the Mexican coast near the port town of
Mahahual, 40 miles (65 km) north of Chetumal, the capital of
Quintana Roo state. Ernesto passed well south of the major
tourist resort of Cancun, which saw only heavy rains.
Several convoys of federal police and marines arrived at
Mahahual, which was severely damaged by hurricane Dean in 2007,
to help repair fallen electricity lines and assist local
residents.
"There is a lot of damage. The windows, the roof upstairs,
everything is destroyed," said Anabel Meneses, 36, a restaurant
owner in the port as she recalled her business bustling with
clients watching an Olympics soccer match only two days earlier.
About 2,500 people were evacuated from Chetumal up the coast
to Tulum in an area known for its scuba diving and eco-tourism
attractions.
Some 90 people took shelter in a high school in Chetumal,
where the storm flooded streets and knocked down trees.
Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm), and possibly 12
inches (30 cm) in some areas, was expected in the states of
Tabasco, Veracruz, Puebla and northern Oaxaca through Friday,
the center said.
August and September are usually the most active months of
the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season, which runs from June 1
to Nov. 30.
(Additional reporting by Isela Serrano in Cancun and Liz Diaz
Gabriel Stargardter in Mexico City; Editing by Eric Walsh and
Christopher Wilson)