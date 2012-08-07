* Expected to make landfall on Yucatan late Tuesday
* Chetumal residents boarding windows
* Pemex watching out for effects on Gulf platforms, ports
(Updates with new location, color, emergency measures)
By Isela Serrano and David Alire Garcia
CANCUN/CHETUMAL, Mexico, Aug 7 Ernesto
strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday just hours before it
was predicted to make landfall on the southern part of the
Yucatan peninsula in Mexico, home to popular tourist
destinations.
Ernesto had top sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km
per hour) and was located 140 miles (225 km) east of Chetumal,
Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its
5:00 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) advisory.
By mid-afternoon Chetumal's working class neighborhood of
Lazaro Cardenas was flooded with five inches (15 cm) of water,
but many residents said they preferred to stay in their cinder
block and wood homes.
"This is normal. It is not the first time that a hurricane
has come through here," said Carmen Salis, 19, standing outside
her house.
Ernesto is forecast to arrive in the southern Gulf of
Mexico, where state oil company Pemex has port facilities and
offshore platforms, late on Wednesday. Pemex has said it was
keeping an eye on the hurricane but there were no reports of
evacuations or shipping restrictions.
Earlier on Tuesday, authorities from the Mexican state of
Quintana Roo ordered the evacuation of some 1,500 people in the
southern portion of the state, known for its scuba diving and
eco-tourism attractions.
"These are just precautionary measures," said worker
Francisco Velazquez, who led a group of five men wearing
raincoats and wielding hammers and nails as they boarded windows
at a government office in Chetumal.
While the eye of Ernesto is not expected to hit the region's
major resort of Cancun, some rain fell in the area, which is
packed with local and international visitors this time of the
year.
CRUISE SHIPS DIVERTED
Tourism officials said they were not evacuating any of
Cancun's tourist area, although hotel staff were removing
potential projectiles from the beaches.
Authorities also declared alcohol bans in the towns of Tulum
and Felipe Carrillo Puerto and Chetumal airport was closed to
all flights from mid-afternoon.
Cancun, some 230 miles (380 km) to the north of the storm's
forecast path, was devastated in 2005 by Hurricane Wilma, the
most intense storm ever recorded in the Atlantic.
"The center of Ernesto is forecast to move across the
Yucatan peninsula late tonight and early Wednesday, and emerge
over the Bay of Campeche by Wednesday afternoon or evening," the
NHC said. Ernesto is a category one hurricane, the lowest on the
five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.
Hurricane warnings were extended northwards to the resort
island of Cozumel from Chetumal and include the entire coast of
low-lying Belize. A tropical storm warning remained in effect
for the Atlantic coasts of Honduras and Nicaragua.
One cruise ship which was due to dock at Cozumel on
Wednesday canceled its visit and another was diverted to
Veracruz, in the Gulf of Mexico.
Heavy rain hit northern Honduras early Tuesday but there
were no reports of damage.
Rainfall of four to eight inches (10 to 20 cm), and possibly
12 inches (30 cm) in some areas, was expected over Belize and
the southern portions of the Yucatan peninsula.
Belize's government said 175 residents of outlying islands
had voluntarily moved to safer ground, and 21 emergency shelters
had opened to house evacuees.
August and September are usually the most active months of
the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season, which runs from June 1
to Nov. 30.
(Additional reporting by Gustavo Palencia on Tegucigalpa, Mike
McDonald in Guatemala City and Cyntia Barrera in Mexico City;
Editing by Krista Hughes, Eric Walsh and Jackie Frank)