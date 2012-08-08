* Makes landfall on Yucatan late Tuesday
* About 2,300 evacuated
* Pemex watching out for effects on Gulf platforms, ports
By David Alire Garcia
CHETUMAL, Mexico, Aug 7 Hurricane Ernesto slowed
slightly as it crashed into Mexico's Yucatan peninsula on
Tuesday, flooding streets in the port city of Chetumal and
sending thousands of residents and tourists into shelters.
Ernesto had top sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (140 km
per hour) as it landed on the Mexican coast near the town of
Mahahual, about 20 miles (65 km) north of Chetumal, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 2:00 a.m. EDT
(0600 GMT) advisory.
Civil Protection officials in the state of Quintana Roo said
about 2,300 people were evacuated from Chetumal up the coast to
Tulum.
This southern part of the state is known for its scuba
diving and eco-tourism attractions.
Rain was also pouring down further north on the resort of
Cancun, although people stayed in their homes and hotels there.
Ernesto is a Category 1 hurricane, the lowest on the
five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.
In Chetumal, the state capital of Quintana Roo, authorities
set up 35 shelters, which were filled with a mix of tourists and
residents.
Patricia Footit, a Canadian tourist who was evacuated from
her Mahaual beach-front hotel Tuesday afternoon, said she was
enjoying the experience.
"I'm absolutely fine. This is an adventure," said Footit,
sitting on a mat on the floor reading a book to pass the time.
"I was just on the beach chilling out when the loudspeaker
said we had to evacuate."
Chetumal's working class neighborhood of Lazaro Cardenas was
flooded with water, but many residents said they preferred to
stay in their cinder block and wood homes.
"This is normal. It is not the first time that a hurricane
has come through here," said Carmen Salis, 19, standing outside
her house.
Ernesto is forecast to push across Yucatan and reemerge
Wednesday in the southern Gulf of Mexico, where state oil
company Pemex has port facilities and offshore platforms.
Pemex said in a news release that it was canceling some
training exercises at oil rigs, but all installations were
functioning normally.
Carlos Morales, director of Pemex Production and
Exploration, told Reuters that oil production has not been
affected at all by the hurricane.
Residents, shop keepers and government workers boarded up
houses and businesses along the coast.
"These are just precautionary measures," said worker
Francisco Velazquez, who led a group of five men wearing
raincoats and wielding hammers and nails as they boarded windows
at a government office in Chetumal.
CANCUN NOT HIT
While the eye of Ernesto did not hit the region's major
resort of Cancun, some rain fell in the area, which is packed
with local and international visitors this time of the year.
Tourism officials said they were not evacuating any of
Cancun's tourist area, but hotel staff advised guests to stay in
their rooms in the evening.
Hotel staff had also removed deck chairs, tables and other
potential projectiles from the beaches.
Authorities also declared alcohol bans in the towns of Tulum
and Felipe Carrillo Puerto and Chetumal airport was closed to
all flights from mid-afternoon.
Cancun, some 230 miles (380 km) to the north of the storm's
forecast path, was devastated in 2005 by Hurricane Wilma, the
most intense storm ever recorded in the Atlantic.
Hurricane warnings were extended northwards to the resort
island of Cozumel from Chetumal and include the entire coast of
low-lying Belize. A tropical storm warning remained in effect
for the Atlantic coasts of Honduras and Nicaragua.
One cruise ship that was due to dock at Cozumel on Wednesday
canceled its visit and another was diverted to Veracruz, in the
Gulf of Mexico.
Heavy rain hit northern Honduras early Tuesday but there
were no reports of damage.
Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm), and possibly 12
inches (30 cm) in some areas, was expected over Belize and the
southern portions of the Yucatan peninsula.
Belize's government said 175 residents of outlying islands
had voluntarily moved to safer ground, and 21 emergency shelters
had opened to house evacuees.
August and September are usually the most active months of
the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season, which runs from June 1
to Nov. 30.
