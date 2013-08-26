MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Fernand weakened to a
tropical depression from a tropical storm as it moved northwest,
away from the country's oil installations, unleashing heavy
rains over central Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said on Monday.
The bulk of oil and gas installations of state-run monopoly
Pemex are situated to the south of the storm, and were
not expected to be affected, a company spokesperson said.
Located about 50 miles (85 km) South-southwest of Tuxpan,
inland from the Gulf coast in Veracruz state, the depression was
packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and moving
further inland at about 9 miles per hour, the NHC said.
It had made landfall near the coastal city of Veracruz early
on Monday.
More than 200 people had been evacuated from their homes in
Veracruz state, according to local emergency services.
Mexico's government discontinued all costal warnings, and
the depression is seen weakening into a post-tropical remnant
low later in the day.
Fernand is nonetheless expected to produce between 4 and 12
inches of rain in the east-central states of Veracruz, Hidalgo,
Puebla and San Luis Potosi, as well as the northern state of
Tamaulipas.
"These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and
mud slides," the center said in an advisory.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Liz Diaz; Editing by Simon
Gardner and Gerald E. McCormick)