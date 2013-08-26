MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Thirteen people were killed
when torrential rains triggered deadly landslides as a weakening
tropical depression Fernand moved northwest over central Mexico
on Monday and away from the country's major oil installations.
Nine people were killed in the town of Yecuatla, three in
the city of Tuxpan, and one in the town of Atzalan, all in
Mexico's eastern Veracruz state, Governor Javier Duarte said.
"All of (the deaths) were caused by landslides in the hills
above their homes," Duarte said at a press conference.
The bulk of oil and gas installations of state-run monopoly
Pemex are located to the south of the storm, and were
not expected to be affected, a company spokesperson said.
Located about 50 miles (80 km) south-southwest of Tuxpan,
the depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour
(56 kph) and moving further inland at about 9 miles per hour (14
kph), the NHC said earlier on Monday.
It had made landfall near the coastal city of Veracruz early
in the day.
More than 200 people had been evacuated from their homes in
Veracruz state, according to local emergency services.
Mexico's government discontinued all costal warnings and the
depression was seen weakening into a post-tropical remnant low
later in the day.
Fernand was expected to produce between 4 and 12 inches (10
and 39 cm) of rain in the east-central states of Veracruz,
Hidalgo, Puebla and San Luis Potosi, as well as the northern
state of Tamaulipas.