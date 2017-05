May 27 U.S. meteorologists on Friday predicted the number of storms in the upcoming 2016 Atlantic hurricane season would be near normal, after fewer than normal storms last year.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said there will likely be 10-16 named storms in 2016, including 4-8 hurricanes, of which 1-4 will be major hurricanes.

In 2015 there were 11 named storms, including four hurricanes, of which two were major, according to federal data.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)