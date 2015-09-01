Aug 31 The former hurricane Fred weakened to a tropical storm late Monday as it moved away from the Cape Verde Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kph), was about 55 miles (90 km) north of Santo Antao in the Cape Verde islands, the NHC said.

"Continued weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours," the Miami-based weather forecaster said. (Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait)