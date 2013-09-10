By Jane Sutton
| MIAMI, Sept 10
MIAMI, Sept 10 Tropical Storm Gabrielle
regenerated and took aim at Bermuda on Tuesday while Tropical
Storm Humberto strengthened on the cusp of becoming the season's
first Atlantic hurricane, forecasters said.
The burst of activity came right on schedule as the
Atlantic-Caribbean storm season hit its traditional peak.
Gabrielle was expected to pass near or directly over the
mid-Atlantic island of Bermuda by Wednesday morning, forecasters
at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
With top winds of 40 miles per hour (66 kph), it was just
barely a tropical storm, but could strengthen slightly on its
approach to Bermuda, the forecasters said.
Gabrielle was about 165 miles (265 km) south of Bermuda on
Tuesday morning and residents could see rough seas and rainfall
by Tuesday afternoon, they said. The affluent British territory
has tough building codes and tends to withstand tropical storms
without major damage.
Gabrielle first formed last week in the northeastern
Caribbean, soaking Puerto Rico as it crossed into the Atlantic.
It fizzled quickly, but regrouped during the weekend and became
a tropical storm again on Tuesday.
On its current track, after dusting Bermuda, Gabrielle would
curve north toward Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, the hurricane
center said. It was expected to remain a tropical storm until it
approached Newfoundland on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Humberto formed on Monday in the eastern
Atlantic near the African Coast and brushed by the southern Cape
Verde Islands. It was about 150 miles (240 km) west of Cape
Verde on Tuesday morning, headed north over open waters and
posed no threat to land.
Humberto had top winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and was expected
to cross the 74 mph (119 kph) threshold to become a hurricane on
Tuesday.
It is the eighth tropical storm of the Atlantic-Caribbean
hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and
historically peaks on Sept. 10. But it would be the first this
year to reach hurricane strength.
The first hurricane of the season usually forms by Aug. 10.
Since the dawn of the satellite era in the mid-1960s, the
latest date for the first hurricane to arrive was set in 2002
when Hurricane Gustav made its debut on Sept. 11.
If Humberto reaches hurricane status after 8 a.m. EDT (1200
GMT) on Wednesday, it would replace Gustav as the modern-day
record holder, the forecasters in Miami said.
