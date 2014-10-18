Williams Partners to sell stake in petrochem plant for $2.1 bln
April 17 Pipeline operator Williams Partners LP said it would sell its stake in a unit that owns 88.46 percent of an olefins plant in Louisiana to Nova Chemicals for $2.1 billion cash.
(Corrects to Category 2 from Category 1 in first paragraph)
WASHINGTON Oct 17 The large eye of Gonzalo, a Category 2 hurricane packing 110 miles-per-hour (175-kph) winds, made a direct hit on Bermuda on Friday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The center warned that once the eye had passed, the islands would be lashed with damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds Saudi energy minister, Chinese refinery runs)