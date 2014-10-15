MIAMI Oct 15 Hurricane Gonzalo continued to
strengthen on Wednesday but was forecast to begin weakening on
Thursday as it moves over cooler Atlantic water towards Bermuda,
the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane Gonzalo strengthened on Tuesday into a major
Category 3 hurricane as it moved away from the northern
Caribbean, but had almost reached its peak, forecasters said.
Most forecasts showed Gonzalo posing no threat to the
mainland United States and moving further north into the
Atlantic. It could hit Bermuda late on Friday, and the island
was put under a hurricane watch.
Gonzalo was about 660 miles (1,060 km) south of Bermuda late
on Wednesday and packed sustained winds reaching 125 miles per
hour (205 km per hour), the center said.
Gonzalo is the sixth hurricane of the 2014 Atlantic
hurricane season, which runs through the end of November.
Forecasters in August predicted lower-than-usual activity for
the season, with seven to 12 named storms and no more than two
reaching major hurricane status.
A major hurricane is considered to be Category 3 or above
with winds hitting at least 111 mph (178 kph).
Gonzalo is forecast to reach 130 mph (210 kph) on Wednesday
before gradually weakening, falling just short of becoming the
Atlantic's first Category 4 hurricane since Oct. 2011 when
Hurricane Ophelia's winds reached 140 mph (225 kph), according
to Jeff Masters, a hurricane expert with private forecaster
Weather Underground.
Gonzalo would likely begin weakening on Thursday as it
encountered drier air and cooler seas, but could still reach
Bermuda anywhere between a Category 1 and Category 3 storm,
Masters wrote in a blog post.
Forecast models showed it passing within 30 to 80 miles (48
to 129 km) of the island on Friday.
Gonzalo uprooted trees, downed power lines and damaged
scores of boats in the Caribbean islands of Antigua, St Maarten,
and Martinique, according to local authorities and media
reports.
One 87-year-old sailor in St Maarten died after his boat
sank in one marina where 37 vessels were damaged, The Daily
Herald reported.
