(Updates position, proximity to island)
By Sam Strangeways
HAMILTON, Bermuda Oct 16 One of the most
powerful hurricanes ever to menace Bermuda regained strength as
it swirled toward the Atlantic island on Thursday, forecasters
said, sending residents scrambling to prepare for the second
major storm in a week.
Hurricane Gonzalo was churning far off the coast of Florida
on Thursday night, about 340 miles (545 km) south-southwest of
the British territory, packing sustained winds of up 140 miles
per hour (220 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami
reported.
The Category 4 storm is on track to hit Bermuda on Friday,
with the hurricane's eye expected to pass within just 35 miles
(56 km) of the island, forecasters said, about 25 miles closer
than earlier forecast.
Bermuda, a popular tourist destination and insurance
industry hub off the North Carolina coast, is still recovering
from Tropical Storm Fay, which swept over the island early on
Sunday with near hurricane-force winds of 70 mph (110 kph).
Morris Moniz, manager of a Bermuda hardware store, said
business was chaotic, with demand running high for generators,
water, flashlights, batteries and other supplies.
"We've had everybody working," he said. "We called everyone
in."
Residents lined up at a garbage dump to dispose of trash and
storm debris from Fay to keep it from blowing around during
Gonzalo. About 1,500 homes still lacked power on Thursday.
Most airlines scheduled extra flights off Bermuda for
Thursday, with the airport set to close Thursday evening.
Gonzalo was expected to slowly weaken late Thursday, a trend
set to continue through Friday, forecasters said, but was still
likely to hit Bermuda as a Category 3 hurricane.
It is the Atlantic's first Category 4 hurricane since 2011,
when Ophelia's winds reached 140 mph (225 kph), according to
Jeff Masters, a hurricane expert with private forecaster Weather
Underground.
In his blog post, Masters called Gonzalo "one of the most
powerful hurricanes ever to threaten the island."
Hurricane Fabian, which pummeled the island in 2003 and
caused $300 million in damage, was a Category 3 storm, he said,
adding it was so bad that the name of Fabian was retired.
Gonzalo could bring a similar storm surge, forecasters said.
Gonzalo already has caused damage in the Caribbean islands
of Antigua, Saint Martin and Martinique.
An 87-year-old sailor in St Maarten, the Dutch portion of
Saint Martin island, died after his boat sank in a marina where
37 vessels were damaged, the Daily Herald reported.
(Additional reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco, Arpan
Varghese in Bangalore and David Adams in Miami; Writing by
Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Steve Gorman and Eric Walsh)