Oct 14 Gonzalo strengthened into a major hurricane over the open Atlantic on Tuesday and was on a path toward Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It said the Category 3 hurricane was expected to strengthen further on its way to the British territory, which is the world's reinsurance center. It was expected to reach Bermuda on Friday morning.

The Miami-based hurricane center said the storm was located about 770 miles (1,240 km) south of Bermuda in late afternoon and had maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kph). (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Jim Loney)