Oct 14 Gonzalo strengthened into a major
hurricane over the open Atlantic on Tuesday and was on a path
toward Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
It said the Category 3 hurricane was expected to strengthen
further on its way to the British territory, which is the
world's reinsurance center. It was expected to reach Bermuda on
Friday morning.
The Miami-based hurricane center said the storm was located
about 770 miles (1,240 km) south of Bermuda in late afternoon
and had maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kph).
