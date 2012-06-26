U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin to bring up defense on Ottawa trip -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
HOUSTON, June 26 BHP Billiton Ltd said on Tuesday its Shenzi oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico was fully operational and the smaller Neptune platform was restarting in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.
"It will be fully operational in a few hours," spokesman Frank Hernandez said of Neptune.
Both facilities had been fully restaffed after the first named storm to disrupt energy operations in the Gulf headed to the far eastern part of the basin, away from oil and gas infrastructure.
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
LONDON, June 8 The escalating diplomatic conflict between Qatar and several of its Middle East neighbours has roiled the liquefied natural gas trade, causing at least one tanker to change course and UK gas prices to spike.