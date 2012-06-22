* BHP shuts in 170,000 bpd of oil, 100 mmcf/d gas
* Other companies evacuating non-essential staff
* 70 percent chance of tropical storm forming
* Storm risk bolsters U.S. oil, natural gas prices
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, June 22 Energy companies began shutting
in production and evacuating personnel from operations in the
Gulf of Mexico o n F riday as a weather system threatened to form
into the first tropical cyclone to hit the oil and gas producing
region this year.
BHP Billiton evacuated all workers from its
platforms and shut in 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil
output and 100 million cubic feet per day of natural gas
production in preparation. BHP operates two platforms, Shenzi
and Neptune.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure
system in the Gulf of Mexico, home to 20 percent of U.S. oil
production and 6 percent of natural output, had a 70 percent
chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next two
days.
Other companies removed some staff, but saw had not shut in
any production ahead of the potential storm.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp. and Murphy Oil Corp
said they were removing non-essential workers from the offshore
region, but added production had not been affected. Murphy
operates three oil and gas platforms in the Gulf, while Anadarko
operates eight.
The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the only U.S. port capable
of offloading foreign crude from giant Ultra Large Crude
Carriers and Very Large Crude Carriers, said it was removing
non-essential workers from operations about 20 miles (32 km)
offshore but that operations were normal.
"We're offloading ships as we speak," spokesman Barb
Hesterman said. "We have some maintenance work going on that
we'd brought people in for."
Shell said it may evacuate workers not associated with
producing and drilling activities, and that some
weather-sensitive activities such as construction and painting
could be delayed or shut down. ExxonMobil,
ConocoPhillips, and Chevron Corp. were
monitoring the storm but had not yet taken any actions.
Royal Dutch Shell, one of the largest oil and gas
producers in the Gulf, was monitoring the system, "and will take
appropriate steps as circumstances warrant," spokesman Bill
Tanner said.
Energy markets have traditionally kept a sharp watch on
storms passing through the region, especially after the
destruction caused by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita to offshore
facilities and refineries along the Gulf Coast in 2005.
The risk to markets has diminished slightly in recent years,
as the development of shale deposits caused a boom in onshore
production of both natural gas and oil.
Still, concerns about the potential storm -- which would be
called Debby if it develops -- helped bolster U.S. natural gas
and oil prices on Friday.