HOUSTON, June 23 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
said on Saturday it was shutting in production at four oil and
natural gas platforms in the east-central Gulf of Mexico because
of a weather disturbance expected to develop into Tropical Storm
Debby over the weekend.
The platforms include the Independence Hub, which can
produce up to 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.
"Once these facilities are securely shut in, we expect to
remove all personnel from these facilities today," the company
said.
Anadarko operates eight platforms in the Gulf and said it
was prepared to shut in additional facilities and evacuate more
workers if necessary.