By Jane Sutton
MIAMI, June 23 A weather disturbance in the
central Gulf of Mexico was likely to develop into Tropical Storm
Debby in the next day or two, forecasters at the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said on Saturday.
The broad mass of low pressure and heavy thunderstorms had
begun to develop a center of circulation about 275 miles (440
km) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, the
forecasters said.
It would become a tropical storm if those swirling winds
reach a sustained speed of 39 miles per hour (63 km per hour),
and a buoy had already measured gusts near that level.
"This system has a high chance, 90 percent, of becoming a
tropical cyclone as it moves slowly northward during the next 48
hours," the forecasters said.
"Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for a
portion of the northern Gulf Coast over the weekend and
interests in this area should continue to monitor the progress
of this (low-pressure system)."
Forecasting models diverged widely on its potential path.
Some took it east over northern Florida while others swung it
north toward the Alabama-Mississippi border or west over Texas
or Mexico.
Energy companies began shutting in production and evacuating
workers from oil and gas platforms on Friday in the Gulf of
Mexico, which is home to 20 percent of U.S. oil production and 6
percent of natural gas output.
A hurricane hunter plane was scheduled to check out the
disturbance on Saturday. The disturbance has brought heavy rain
to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba and southern Florida
over the past few days and forecasters said there was a
potential for local flooding in those areas.
(Reporting By Jane Sutton; Editing by Vicki Allen)