By Jane Sutton
MIAMI, June 23 Tropical Storm Debby formed in
the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and storm warnings were
posted for part of the Louisiana coast, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said.
Debby covered much of the eastern Gulf and was centered
about 220 miles (354 km) south-southeast of the mouth of the
Mississippi River. The storm had top winds of 50 miles per hour
(81 km per hour) and was expected to strengthen slowly, nearing
hurricane force by Thursday.
Debby was moving slowly north and was expected to turn to
the west on Sunday. On the hurricane center's projected path,
th e storm would skirt the Louisiana coast through Tuesday and
hit Texas late in the week.
A tropical storm warning was issued for the Louisiana coast
from the Pearl River west to Morgan City, excluding the city of
New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. Residents were warned to
expect storm conditions within 36 hours.
"Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the
coast within the warning area by Sunday night, making outside
preparations difficult or dangerous," the forecasters warned.
The combination of storm surge and high tide could cause
flooding in normally dry areas near the coast, they said.
Debby could bring 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 cm) of rain to the
Gulf Coast from southern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle,
with up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain in isolated areas.
Forecasting models still diverged on the storm's potential
path, with a few swinging it east toward Florida.
Energy companies were shutting down production and
evacuating workers from oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of
Mexico, which is home to 20 percent of U.S. oil production and 6
percent of natural gas output.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement,
which oversees oil and gas activity in the Gulf, said 7.8
percent of daily oil output and 8.16 percent of daily natural
gas output were shut down.
(Additional reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by
Paul Simao)