HOUSTON, June 26 Murphy Oil Corp said on
Tuesday that most production had been restarted at its three
Gulf of Mexico platforms in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.
"Platforms were re-manned on Monday and production restarted
with Thunderhawk the last to come back on today," spokesman
Barry Jeffrey said.
Murphy had shut and fully evacuated the three installations
as Debby approached.
Thunderhawk can produce up to 60,000 barrels per day of oil
and 70 million cubic feet of natural gas. Of the other two,
Frontrunner can produce up to 60,000 bpd of oil and 110 mmcfd of
gas, and Medusa can produce up to 35,000 bpd of oil and 35 mmcfd
of gas.