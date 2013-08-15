HOUSTON Aug 15 Some Gulf of Mexico oil and gas
operators began evacuating workers from offshore facilities on
Thursday as a low-pressure system threatened to strengthen into
a cyclone.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning
that a weather disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea
became less organized overnight and had a 50 percent chance of
becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 40 hours, down from a 70
percent chance.
Marathon Oil Corp said on Thursday that the company
was evacuating workers not essential to production from its
Ewing Bank platform, which can produce up to 9,700 barrels per
day of oil and 8.2 million cubic feet per day of natural gas.
Such workers would include cooks and maids.
"Marathon Oil's operated production has not been impacted at
this time," spokeswoman Lee Warren said.
Destin Pipeline Co LLC also said on Thursday that pipelines
in the Gulf of Mexico operated by BP Plc were evacuating
nonessential workers. The company said it would continue to
accept natural gas flows as weather conditions permit.
Other companies said they were monitoring the storm.