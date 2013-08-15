HOUSTON Aug 15 Workers for some Gulf of Mexico
oil and gas operators were being evacuated from offshore
facilities on Thursday as a low-pressure system threatened to
strengthen into a cyclone but production was not interrupted.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a weather
disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea had become less
organized overnight and had a 50 percent chance of becoming a
tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, down from a 70 percent
chance.
"Development of this system is not anticipated while it
moves over land, but there is still potential for development
once the disturbance moves over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday,"
the Center said in its latest bulletin on Thursday.
Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said it was
monitoring the storm but had no plans to evacuate its
installations, including its platforms in the Bay of Campeche at
the southern tip of the Gulf of Mexico, where it extracts 80
percent of its crude output.
Marathon Oil Corp said on Thursday it was evacuating
workers not essential to production from its Ewing Bank
platform, which can produce up to 9,700 barrels per day of oil
and 8.2 million cubic feet per day of natural gas. Such workers
would include cooks and maids.
"Marathon Oil's operated production has not been impacted at
this time," spokeswoman Lee Warren said.
BP Plc said it was evacuating nonessential workers
from oil and gas platforms. It has four platforms in the central
Gulf, including Thunder Horse, the biggest in the world.
The company said it had temporarily halted contracted
drilling rigs, but platforms were still working.
"Oil and natural gas production at all BP-operated platforms
remains online at this time," the company said.
Destin Pipeline Co LLC also said pipelines in the Gulf of
Mexico operated by BP were evacuating nonessential workers. The
company said it would continue to accept natural gas flows as
weather conditions permit.
Other companies said they were monitoring the storm.