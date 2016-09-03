UPDATE 2-Coal market oversupply risks grow as producers boost output
* Global coal mkt to see oversupply of 16 mln T in 2017 -analyst
Sept 3 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie declared a state of emergency for Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties on Saturday in preparation for Storm Hermine.
The declaration activates part of the state's emergency operations plan, allows wider powers to state police and enables the National Guard to assist with rescue and storm clean-up. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Global coal mkt to see oversupply of 16 mln T in 2017 -analyst
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks are set to rise in opening trade on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street, while oil is set to extend a week-long rally after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.