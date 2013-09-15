MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 Hurricane Ingrid and
Tropical Storm Manuel brought heavy rains to Mexico's Gulf and
Pacific coasts on Sunday, causing landslides and flooding and
prompting many Mexicans to adjust their plans to celebrate their
national Independence Day.
Hurricane Ingrid, a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of
75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), was drenching Tamaulipas
and Veracruz states on the Gulf coast, with thousands of people
seeking emergency shelters as river levels rose.
More than 6,000 people are in temporary shelters or staying
with family, Ricardo Mata, head of emergency services in
Veracruz, told local media.
More people were being evacuated from low-lying towns in the
northern part of Veracruz state as a precaution, Manuel
Escalera, spokesman for the state's emergency services, told
Reuters.
There have been landslides and localized flooding but no
injuries or deaths reported, he said.
Winds from Ingrid, which was 120 miles (290 km) from
Tampico, Veracruz at 1800 GMT, were not expected to reach land
until early on Monday. Ingrid is forecast to make landfall on
Monday morning in the south of Tamaulipas.
Two of Mexico's three major oil-exporting ports were closed
on Sunday, but a spokesperson for state oil monopoly Pemex
said all its operations in the area were operating
normally.
On the Pacific coast, Tropical Storm Manuel was bringing 65
miles-per-hour (100 km-per-hour) winds, high waves and between
10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 cm) of rainfall to the area's beach
resorts, including Acapulco.
Local authorities were also on watch for landslides and
flooding from torrential rain in the Pacific coast states of
Michoacan and Colima.
Because of Ingrid, several towns in Tamaulipas canceled
plans for independence celebrations on Sunday night, local media
reported. Usually Mexicans flock to their town square to hear
local officials give the call to arms known as "El Grito", an
echo of Miguel Hidalgo's original call to arms against the
Spanish in 1810.