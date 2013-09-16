By Luis Enrique Martinez
ACAPULCO, Sept 16 Two powerful storms pummeled
Mexico as they converged from the Pacific and the Gulf on
Monday, killing at least 41 people and forcing the evacuation of
tens of thousands amid some of the worst flooding in decades.
Tropical Depression Ingrid battered Mexico's northern Gulf
coast, while the remnants of Tropical Storm Manuel lashed the
Pacific coast, inundating the popular beach resort of Acapulco,
the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Even as they weakened, the storms continued to unleash
massive rains that have killed more than three dozen people in
the states of Veracruz, Guerrero, Puebla, Hidalgo, Michoacan and
Oaxaca, national emergency services said.
In the popular Pacific resort of Acapulco alone, at least 21
people were killed as buildings collapsed and roads were
transformed into raging rivers, said Constantino Gonzalez, an
official with Guerrero state emergency services.
"Unfortunately, the majority of the deaths have occurred
here in Acapulco due to landslides that completely buried
homes," said Gonzalez.
Officials said thousands of tourists were stranded due to
canceled flights and closed highways.
State oil monopoly Pemex said it had evacuated
three oil platforms and halted drilling at some wells on land
due to the storms.
President Enrique Pena Nieto, who led Mexican independence
day celebrations in Mexico City on Monday, was set to inspect
storm damage in Guerrero state.
HISTORIC DESTRUCTION
"The storms have affected two-thirds of the entire national
territory," the interior minister, Miguel Osorio Chong, said at
a news conference in Mexico City.
Chong called the flooding "historic" and said the city of
Acapulco had sustained major damage. The resort's international
airport remained closed due to power failure, as were two major
highways, in the wake of Manuel.
In Veracruz state, along Mexico's Gulf coast, 12 people died
on Monday after their bus and two nearby homes were buried by a
mountain landslide near the town of Xaltepec, Governor Javier
Duarte told reporters.
Across the state, 23,000 people were evacuated from their
homes and 9,000 remained in emergency shelters, according to a
post on Duarte's Twitter account.
Public school classes in Veracruz were canceled for Tuesday.
Ingrid, which weakened from a hurricane earlier on Monday,
prompted Pemex to evacuate three platforms at its offshore
Arenque field, operated by British oil services firm Petrofac
, and close 24 wells in its onshore Ebano-Panuco field, a
company official said.
On Pemex's Twitter page, the company said it had activated
"emergency procedures" at its Francisco Madero refinery on the
Gulf coast of northern Tamaulipas state, but did not provide
details. The refinery has a processing capacity of 180,000
barrels per day, including crude from both the Arenque and
Panuco fields.
Ingrid maintained maximum winds of 35 miles per hour (55
kph) and was expected to further weaken as it moved overland.
The tropical depression continued to dump heavy rains as it
churned 6 miles per hour (9 kph) toward the west.
The NHC said isolated areas could see as much as 25 inches
of rain, particularly in mountainous terrain, resulting in
additional life-threatening flash floods and mud slides.
The Mexican government had discontinued all coastal warnings
and watches by Monday afternoon.
Manuel's maximum sustained winds stood at 30 mph (45 kph) as
it dissipated over west-central Mexico, although heavy rainfall
is expected to continue along the country's southwestern coast.