By Luis Enrique Martinez
ACAPULCO, Mexico, Sept 16 Two powerful storms
pummeled Mexico as they converged from the Pacific and the Gulf
on Monday, killing at least 42 people and stranding some 40,000
tourists in the Pacific resort of Acapulco amid some of the
worst flooding in decades.
Tropical Depression Ingrid battered Mexico's northern Gulf
coast, shutting some of the country's oil operations, while the
remnants of Tropical Storm Manuel lashed the Pacific coast,
inundating the popular tourist hub.
Even as Ingrid and Manuel weakened, the storms continued to
unleash massive rains that have killed at least 42 people in the
states of Veracruz, Guerrero, Puebla, Hidalgo, Michoacan and
Oaxaca, national emergency services said.
Landslides buried homes and a bus in the eastern state of
Veracruz, while thousands were evacuated from flooded areas,
some by helicopter, and taken to shelters.
Residents waded neck deep in brown muddy waters, while some
wended down flooded streets in dinghies, pedal boats and on jet
skis. Waters churned through streets, converting them into
dangerous rapids that swept away cars.
State oil monopoly Pemex said it had evacuated
three oil platforms and halted drilling at some wells on land
due to the storms.
Acapulco Mayor Luis Walton told reporters that 40,000
tourists were stranded in the city.
The popular Princess Hotel's parking lots and golf course
were under water, as was much of the city's plush Diamante
district home to top-end hotels.
"Tomorrow is another day, and we will just have to check
whether or not the highway re-opens," hotel worker Martila
Flores said by telephone.
In the resort city alone, at least 21 people were killed as
buildings collapsed and roads were transformed into raging
rivers, said Constantino Gonzalez, an official with Guerrero
state emergency services.
"Unfortunately, the majority of the deaths have occurred
here in Acapulco due to landslides that completely buried
homes," said Gonzalez. The national meteorological service
forecast rains would continue through Wednesday.
President Enrique Pena Nieto inspected the storm damage in
Acapulco and other flooded parts of Guerrero state by air on
Monday evening. "We have a plan to arrange for government funds
to help," he told reporters.
HISTORIC DESTRUCTION
Interior Minister Miguel Osorio Chong called the flooding
"historic" and said the city of Acapulco had sustained major
damage.
The resort's international airport was closed due to power
failure, and two major highways were blocked, in the wake of
Manuel.
"The storms have affected two-thirds of the entire national
territory," Chong said.
In Veracruz state, along Mexico's Gulf coast, 12 people died
on Monday after a bus and two nearby homes were buried by a
mountain landslide near the town of Xaltepec, Governor Javier
Duarte told reporters.
Across the state, 23,000 people were evacuated from their
homes and 9,000 remained in emergency shelters, according to a
post on Duarte's Twitter account.
Public school classes in Veracruz and Tamaulipas states were
canceled for Tuesday.
Ingrid, which weakened from a hurricane earlier on Monday,
prompted Pemex to evacuate three platforms at its offshore
Arenque field, operated by British oil services firm Petrofac
, and close 24 wells in its onshore Ebano-Panuco field, a
company official said.
On Pemex's Twitter page, the company said it had activated
"emergency procedures" at its Francisco Madero refinery on the
Gulf coast of northern Tamaulipas state, but did not provide
details. The refinery has a processing capacity of 180,000
barrels per day, including crude from both the Arenque and
Panuco fields.
Pemex said it was repairing three pipelines damaged by
landslides in the state of Puebla.
Ingrid maintained maximum winds of 35 miles per hour (55
kph) and was expected to further weaken as it moved overland.
The tropical depression continued to dump heavy rains as it
churned 6 miles per hour (9 kph) toward the west.
The NHC said isolated areas could see as much as 25 inches
of rain, particularly in mountainous terrain, resulting in
additional life-threatening flash floods and mud slides.
The Mexican government had discontinued all coastal warnings
and watches by Monday afternoon.
Manuel's maximum sustained winds stood at 30 mph (45 kph) as
it dissipated over west-central Mexico, although heavy rainfall
is expected to continue along the country's southwestern coast.