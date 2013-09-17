By Luis Enrique Martinez and Alberto Fajardo
Stranded tourists
salvaged belongings from submerged cars in the Mexican beach
resort of Acapulco which had become a floodplain on Tuesday
after some of the worst storm damage in decades killed more than
50 people across the country.
Television footage showed Acapulco's international airport
terminal waist deep in water and workers wading out to escape
floods which have prevented some 40,000 visitors leaving and
blocked one of the main access routes to the city with mud.
A three day downpour cut off several roads in Acapulco,
wrecking cars and restricting the delivery of supplies to the
Pacific port city of 750,000 people where the tourist trade has
suffered in recent years from a surge in drug gang violence.
"They've started to ration food here," said Pedro de la
Torre, a 53-year-old graphic designer from Mexico City stranded
in a large international hotel in Acapulco. "People are starting
to get annoyed. I lost two cars, total write-offs," he added.
Outside the hotel, guests waded to their waterlogged
vehicles in the hope of recovering whatever they could.
Since the weekend, the rains have killed more than 50 people
in the states of Veracruz, Guerrero, Puebla, Hidalgo, Michoacan
and Oaxaca, according to regional emergency services.
Guerrero has been the hardest hit, with some streets in the
state capital Chilpancingo becoming rivers of mud and the local
mayor Mario Moreno saying the city had "collapsed".
President Enrique Pena Nieto said via Twitter he had ordered
a "house by house" census in Guerrero and told the federal
transport ministry to establish an air bridge to Mexico City.
Local officials had considered using the airfield in nearby
Pie de la Cuesta to restart flights but airline Aeromexico later
said steps were being taken to transport stranded passengers
directly to the tarmac of the city's airport.
Flights were due to begin again on Tuesday morning in
Acapulco, where the rains have now abated.
The flooding chaos began late last week when tropical storms
Ingrid and Manuel converged from the Atlantic and the Pacific,
drenching Mexico in massive rainfall that has hit around two
thirds of the country, according to the interior ministry.
Though both of the storms have dissipated, rain is still
falling in much of country and more than 1 million people have
so far been affected by flooding.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said rain caused by the
remnants of Ingrid could still produce life-threatening floods
and mud slides in a large part of eastern Mexico.
Landslides have already buried homes and a bus in the
eastern state of Veracruz. Thousands were evacuated from flooded
areas, some by helicopter, and taken to shelters.
State oil monopoly Pemex had to evacuate three oil
platforms and halted drilling at some wells. A spokesman for the
company said output and exports had not been affected.
Inside Acapulco, much of the city's upscale Diamante
district was flooded, with dozens of cars under water.
At least 34 people in Guerrero have so far died since the
flooding swept the country, local emergency services said.
The rain had caused the state of Guerrero damages of over 5
billion pesos ($387 million), the local government said.