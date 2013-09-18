By Luis Enrique Martinez and Alberto Fajardo
| ACAPULCO, Mexico, Sept 18
the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco as the government
on Wednesday struggled to reach tens of thousands of people cut
off by some of the worst storm damage in decades.
Stores were ransacked by looters who carried off everything
from televisions to Christmas decorations, after floodwaters
wreaked havoc in the Pacific port that has borne the brunt of
torrential rains that have killed at least 57 people across
Mexico.
Tens of thousands of people have been trapped in the
aftermath of two tropical storms that hammered vast swathes of
Mexico. More than 1 million people have been affected, and
Acapulco's airport terminal was under water.
Shops were plundered in the upscale neighborhood of
Diamante, home to luxury hotels and plush apartments, where
dozens of cars were ruined by muddy brown floodwaters. Marines
were posted outside stores to prevent further theft.
"Unfortunately, it wasn't looting from need of food, it was
stealing for stealing's sake," said Mariberta Medina, head of a
local hoteliers' association. "They even stole Halloween and
Christmas decorations and an outboard motor."
The rains were spawned by two tropical storms, Ingrid and
Manuel, that converged on Mexico from the Pacific and the Gulf,
triggering flash floods that washed away homes and caused
landslides in eastern Mexico.
Manuel strengthened to a tropical storm again on the Pacific
coast on Wednesday, moving northwest toward the Baja California
peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Meanwhile, another area of low pressure over Mexico's
Yucatan peninsula had a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical
cyclone in the next 48 hours and it was likely to dump more
heavy rains across an area already hit by floods and mudslides.
State oil monopoly Pemex evacuated three oil
platforms and halted drilling at some wells. A Pemex official
said its refining operations had not been affected and that the
company had seven days worth of inventory.
The transport ministry said all export terminals were open.
Since the weekend, the rains have pummeled the states of
Veracruz, Guerrero, Puebla, Hidalgo, Michoacan and Oaxaca,
according to regional emergency services.
Landslides have buried homes and a bus in the eastern state
of Veracruz. Thousands were evacuated from flooded areas, some
by helicopter, and taken to shelters.
Acapulco struggled to dig out of a three-day downpour which
has submerged vast areas of city of 750,000 people, choked its
palm-lined streets with mud, and stranded some 40,000 visitors.
Food and bottled water were scarce, as was cash because
power outages knocked out bank machines.
"We waited for more than hour to get into a shop and only
managed to get instant soup, some tins of tuna and two cartons
of milk," said Clemencia Santana Garcia, 45, who hawks goods on
Acapulco's beaches. "This is going to get ugly."
President Enrique Pena Nieto ordered a house-by-house check
on people's safety in Guerrero and the government said it had
6.3 billion pesos ($490 million) in emergency funds available.