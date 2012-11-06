LONDON Nov 6 Rating agency Standard & Poor's
has put a catastrophe bond sold by Residential Re to cover
insurer USAA against losses from natural disasters on credit
watch.
The move is a response to Hurricane Sandy. The agency said
it expected more notes would be triggered.
The credit rating agency said it has put the Class 5 notes
of Residential Re's series 2011-1 and 2012-1 bonds on credit
watch with negative implications as Sandy has increased "the
risk associated with these bonds".
Catastrophe bonds were developed in the mid-1990s to help
insurers and reinsurers manage their exposure to natural
disasters by transferring some of the risk to capital market
investors.
They are sold to investors such as pension funds, which
receive an income in return for agreeing to pay some of the
issuers' claims if an earthquake or hurricane strikes.
USAA placed the two Residential Re bonds in 2011 and 2012 to
protect it against claims for hurricanes, earthquakes, severe
thunderstorm, winter storms and wildfires in the United States.
The two classes of risk placed on negative CreditWatch total
$270 million.
The transaction is structured as an "aggregate" bond, which
means it will only trigger if it accumulates enough losses on an
annual basis to reach a pre-agreed attachment point.
S&P said USAA submitted a loss estimate notice following
Sandy -- which means the insurer believes insured losses are
enough to trigger a payout.
If the bond is triggered, the investors who brought the bond
will need to pay out all or part of their principal.
Disaster assessment firms AIR Worldwide and Eqecat said
possible insured losses from Sandy could total $20 billion.
Two tornados in June, which caused USAA losses of $187
million, have already caused the attachment point to be eroded.
USAA estimates its ultimate net losses from all covered
natural disasters stands between $129 million and $363 million,
S&P said.
"These events, plus the losses from Hurricane Sandy,
decrease the amount of future losses necessary to trigger an
event payment and, in our view, increase the risk associated
with these bonds," S&P said.
Rival rating agency Moody's said on Monday a catastrophe
bond issued by Swiss Re could also be exposed to losses
following Sandy.
- For more details on cat bond transactions, see the Thomson
Reuters Insurance Linked Securities Community, click here.
(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)