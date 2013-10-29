By Chris Vellacott
LONDON Oct 29 Insurers are set to pay 300-500
million pounds to cover UK claims related to damage caused by
the St Jude's Day storm, broker Willis Re estimates, keeping
profits intact despite the human cost.
Northern Europe was battered by hurricane strength winds on
Monday, killing more than a dozen people and causing widespread
disruption as power lines and transport links were cut by
falling trees.
The figure falls far short of having a material impact on
profits for the insurance industry which operates in the context
of absorbing losses from Atlantic hurricanes which commonly
amount to billions of dollars.
Eamonn Flanagan at Shore Capital Stockbrokers said insured
losses would have to reach at least 1 billion pounds before
firms with large market share in home insurance such as RSA
or Direct Line saw their profits affected.
"There is no getting away from the human tragedies but this
wasn't 1987," he said, in reference to a storm which killed 18
people, felled millions of trees and caused insured losses of
more than 2 billion pounds in today's terms.
Tim Edwards, Executive Director, Willis Re UK, said damage
from Monday's storm was comparable to 'Windstorm Kyrill' in
2007. Insured losses from Kyrill were 370 million pounds in
today's terms, data from the Association of British Insurers
shows.
"Losses from the storm were concentrated predominantly in
the South of England, with significant damage coming from fallen
trees - which were heavily laden with leaves because of the time
of year - fallen tiles and smashed windows," Edwards said.
A spokeswoman for insurer LV, which insures more than
500,000 British homes, said it saw an eightfold increase in
calls compared to a "usual Monday" and more than 750 new claims
registered as a result of the storm.