LONDON Nov 4 Insurers will have to pay out up
to 1.3 billion euros ($1.75 billion) in claims after the storm
that swept through northern Europe in late October, broker
Willis Re estimates.
Northern Europe was battered by hurricane strength winds
between October 27-29, with Britain, France, Belgium, the
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany bearing the brunt of the damage
to property.
Damage, adding up to an insured loss between 800 million
euros and 1.3 billion euros, was caused mainly by falling trees,
consisting largely of broken roof tiles and smashed windows,
Willis Re said in a note on Monday.
Shore Capital Stockbrokers has said that insured losses
would have to reach at least 1 billion pounds ($1.59 billion)
before they are likely to have any effect on profits at firms
with a large market share in home insurance, such as RSA
or Direct Line.
Willis estimated losses to the insurance industry in the UK
from the storm to be between 350 million euros and 590 million
euros.
Estimated losses in Germany are expected to be between 250
million euros and 400 million euros, while for Denmark the
figure could reach 325 million euros, Willis Re said.
By comparison, the Association of British Insurers has said
that the storm that killed 18 people and felled millions of
trees in October 1987 caused insured losses of more than 2
billion pounds in today's terms.