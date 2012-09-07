NEW YORK, Sept 7 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on
Friday terminated a force majeure declared due to Hurricane
Isaac after the Pascagoula natural gas processing plant was
expected to resume flow requirements from offshore Gulf of
Mexico production in order to restart.
The 255-mile Destin natural gas pipeline system runs from
the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther
north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas
pipelines. The system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion
cubic feet per day of supply.
It is majority owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co
with Enbridge Offshore owning 33 percent.